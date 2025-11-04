ACB Names Squad For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a seven-member squad for the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament, with all-rounder Gulbadin Naib set to lead the team in one of the game's fastest-paced formats.

Afghanistan have been placed in Pool A alongside South Africa and Nepal, ACB wrote on its Facebook page.

The Afghan squad will face Nepal and South Africa in back-to-back matches on Friday, 7 November, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The tournament, running from 7–9 November, will feature 12 international teams competing in 30 matches across four pools.

Joining Naib are wicketkeeper Noor Rahman Rahmani, Sediqullah Pacha, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and all-rounder Karim Janat - a lineup blending experience with youthful energy.

The Sixes format, a fast-paced version of cricket with six players per side and five overs per innings, demands aggressive shot-making, tactical bowling, and athletic fielding - areas where Afghanistan have earned a strong reputation in recent years.

Afghanistan will take on Nepal at 7:30am Afghanistan time, followed by second match against South Africa at 10:15 on the opening day of the tournament.

