Recruiting For Good To Launch Dining Reward For Professionals Who Make A Difference
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.
Recruiting for Good launches 'sweet dinner club;' a fine dining reward reserved for talented professionals who are 40+ and make a significant difference in the community.
Recruiting for Good values professionals who love creating community; and are positive role models.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" Love to dine in LA with your friends every month? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to fund your sweet dinner club; share food you love and party for good!"
How to Earn Treat Fund Friends Monthly Dinner Club?
1. RSVP and attend next sponsored one-hour social dining party to meet Recruiting for Good, founder Carlos in person.
2. Earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.
3. Successfully participate in the referral program.
Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to dine for good in LA? Join the sweetest dining club reserved for talented professionals who make a difference! Our next one-hour social dining party is on Thursday, November 6th at 6pm (Ronan on Melrose) RSVP to be one of our attendees."
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM! To learn more visit: Good for You and The Community Too!
Sweet Dinner Club is a fine dining reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good; reserved for 40+ Professionals who make a significant difference in the community.
Love to dine with your friends every month; create your own club, participate in recruiting for good to enjoy the sweetest dining rewards and fund your monthly dinner club! Share Food You Love and Party for Good!
