Corvic AI Selected For Snowflake Startup Accelerator Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Corvic AI, a leader in enterprise intelligence, today announced its selection for Snowflake's exclusive Startup Accelerator Program. The invitation-only program recognizes early-stage companies developing technologies that enhance the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem and accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

As part of the program, Corvic will receive access to Snowflake's technical, go-to-market, and visibility resources, including architecture guidance from Snowflake engineers, co-marketing support, and opportunities to engage with Snowflake's global enterprise network and venture partners.

“Snowflake has built one of the most trusted and neutral cloud data ecosystems in the world,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO and co-founder of Corvic AI.“Being selected for their accelerator program is both a validation of our architecture and an opportunity to scale our technology in environments that demand accuracy, adaptability, and security at enterprise scale.”

Corvic's platform allows enterprises to deploy production-grade GenAI systems that can understand and reason over millions of fragmented data assets, including PDFs, tables, images, and legacy data, without requiring costly data reshaping or re-engineering. With adaptive intelligence routing, Corvic dynamically selects the optimal reasoning and data interpretation strategies in real time, delivering explainable, high-fidelity insights across complex workflows.

The Snowflake Startup Accelerator will help Corvic expand its cloud-native integrations, optimize performance within the Snowflake ecosystem, and prepare for future availability on the Snowflake Marketplace.

“We are excited to welcome Corvic to the Snowflake Startup Accelerator,” said Ben Gotfredson, Global Startup Program Director at Snowflake.“Corvic's approach to multimodal retrieval aligns with Snowflake's vision to make enterprise AI both scalable and trustworthy. Working together, we'll help unlock novel, high-impact solutions that tackle some of our customers' most complex data and AI challenges.”

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise intelligence company founded by experts in Distributed AI and Graph Computing, with decades of research and industry experience. Built to end the complexity of custom AI pipelines, Corvic's Intelligence Composition Platform (ICP) combines the ease of Generative AI with the precision of engineered systems-enabling organizations to build multimodal, production-grade AI solutions in weeks instead of months.