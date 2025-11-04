New York,USA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pain Management Devices Market Set to Expand Rapidly at a CAGR of ~8% by 2032 Amid Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Solutions | DelveInsight

The pain management devices market is expected to experience substantial growth between 2025 and 2032, fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic pain, continuous product innovations, and rising awareness of available treatment options. The growing preference for minimally invasive solutions, combined with the impact of educational and awareness initiatives, is accelerating adoption, paving the way for technological advancements and improved patient outcomes.

The global pain management devices market size is expected to increase from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 9.3 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global pain management devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the pain management devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Smith's Medical, B. Braun SE, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corp., Avanos Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., ICU Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Nipro, O&M Halyard, EndoStim Inc., Nalu Medical, Inc., Micrel Medical Devices SA, DyAnsys, Inc., NanoVibronix, Inc., Zynex Inc., and others.

Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the pain management devices market during the forecast period. In the device type segment of the pain management devices market, the Neurostimulation devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.





The Growing Prevalence of Chronic Pain and Related Conditions

The growing prevalence of chronic pain is not a single, isolated factor but rather a complex issue stemming from multiple interconnected demographic and health trends. As global life expectancy rises, the aging population is expanding, leading to a higher incidence of age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, and neuropathic pain. Simultaneously, the increasing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer contributes to persistent pain through complications such as diabetic neuropathy and cancer-related pain. Additionally, obesity adds further strain on joints and the skeletal system, exacerbating pain in areas like the back, knees, and hips. Modern lifestyle changes, including sedentary behaviors, prolonged screen time, and repetitive occupational movements, have also fueled the rise of musculoskeletal issues and repetitive strain injuries, collectively intensifying the global demand for effective and non-pharmacological pain management solutions.

The Shift Away from Opioid-Based Pain Management

The global opioid crisis, marked by widespread addiction, misuse, overdose deaths, and public health concerns resulting from the over-prescription of opioid painkillers, has exposed the dangers associated with traditional pain medications and spurred a global movement toward safer, non-addictive alternatives. This shift has accelerated the adoption of multimodal pain management approaches that combine non-opioid medications, physical therapy, and medical devices such as TENS units to effectively control pain while minimizing systemic side effects like drowsiness and nausea. Consequently, the opioid crisis has become a critical factor driving the growth of the pain management devices market, serving as a direct response to a major global public health challenge and creating strong opportunities for innovation in non-pharmacological pain relief solutions.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Advancements in neuromodulation technologies, including closed-loop neurostimulation systems and miniaturized implantable devices, alongside the rise of smart and wearable pain management tools like portable TENS units, and the integration of AI-driven digital health platforms for remote monitoring and data-based decision-making, are collectively making pain management more effective, personalized, convenient, and less invasive.

Regional Pain Management Devices Market Insights

North America, spearheaded by the US, held a commanding ~45% share of the global pain management devices market in 2024. The region's strong performance is fueled by three major factors - the rising incidence of chronic pain, a wave of product innovations and regulatory approvals, and supportive government initiatives.

One of the primary growth drivers is the high and growing prevalence of chronic pain across North America. Additionally, the market is being invigorated by numerous recent device approvals and launches that are reshaping treatment paradigms. Many of these next-generation devices are minimally invasive and integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and closed-loop systems, enabling more tailored and effective pain therapies.

In Europe, the pain management devices market is also expanding steadily, driven by a combination of factors that mirrors those in North America, while also reflecting regional nuances. The market is expected to post a strong CAGR in the years ahead, driven by evolving clinical practices and increasing adoption of technological trends. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, surpassing North America and Europe in terms of CAGR. Distinct demographic shifts, rising healthcare investments, and rapid economic development throughout the region drive this accelerated growth.

In August 2025, the FDA cleared NeuroOne OneRFTM Radiofrequency Ablation System targeting trigeminal neuralgia via RF ablation, a minimally invasive alternative to traditional interventions. Planned commercial launch in fall 2025.

In May 2025, electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic technology company, completed its merger with NeuroMetrix, Inc., positioning itself as a diversified leader in non-invasive health and wellness solutions. The addition of NeuroMetrix's Quell® Fibromyalgia Solution broadens electroCore's portfolio of bioelectronic therapies, enhances its presence within the VA Hospital System, and significantly expands its addressable market in chronic pain and wellness management. In April 2025, Globus Medical, Inc., a leading musculoskeletal technology company, announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Nevro Corp., a global innovator in medical devices focused on delivering transformative solutions for chronic pain management.

What are Pain Management Devices?

Pain management devices are medical instruments designed to alleviate chronic or acute pain through non-invasive or minimally invasive methods. These devices work by modulating neural activity, delivering targeted stimulation, or administering localized therapy to reduce pain perception. Common categories include neurostimulation devices (such as spinal cord stimulators and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation or TENS units), analgesic infusion pumps, and radiofrequency ablation devices. They are increasingly used in managing conditions such as neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, cancer-related pain, and post-surgical discomfort, offering an alternative or complement to pharmacological treatments, particularly in the context of rising concerns around opioid dependency.

