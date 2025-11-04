18 Lakh Enumeration Forms Distributed On Day One Of SIR In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) A total of 18 lakh enumeration forms were distributed among the voters till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, which was the first day of the first stage of the three-stage special intensive revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in West Bengal.

"Enumeration Forms in duplicate have been handed over to more than 18 lakh electors until 5 p.m. during the first day of House to House visit on 04.11.2025,” said a statement issued from the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal on Tuesday evening.

In the statement, the CEO's office also claimed that all activities relating to SIR are progressing well as per schedule in West Bengal.

West Bengal has 80,681 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). According to the statement, the total number of booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by the recognised national and state political parties who are registered with ECI currently stands at over 63,000.

Each political party has once again been requested by the district election officers (DEOs) to appoint one BLA per booth as far as possible, according to the statement from the CEO's office.

“Door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms in duplicate for all the existing 7,66,37,529 electors of West Bengal has already started in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal,” the statement read.

The CEO's office has further clarified that out of the 7,66,37,529 electors of West Bengal in the electoral roll on October 27, 2025, those whose names are already there in the last intensive revision of the electoral roll of West Bengal in 2002 will have to simply include the details in the enumeration forms and submit them.

Meanwhile, a three-member central ECI delegation will visit three districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in North Bengal to oversee the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal from November 5 to November 8.

CEO, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, will accompany the central ECI team.