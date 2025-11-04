Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carmax, Inc., (KMX)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about CarMax's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CarMax should contact the Firm prior to the June 2, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
