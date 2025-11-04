Solar Tracker Market To Reach US$ 32.43 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapidly expanding global solar tracker market driven by innovations in smart tracking and bifacial modules. Discover how manufacturers are enhancing durability, efficiency, and digital integration to thrive amid fierce competition and supply chain challenges. Chicago, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar tracker market was valued at US$ 9.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 32.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2033. The global solar tracker market is experiencing a period of extraordinary growth. A confluence of technological maturity, ambitious renewable energy targets, and favorable policies are fueling record-breaking installations. This surge establishes solar trackers as a standard, non-negotiable component in utility-scale solar development worldwide. Consequently, the industry is setting new benchmarks for shipments, installations, and long-term project pipelines. A clear focus on maximizing energy yield now drives project design. Request Sample Pages: Data from 2024 underscores this powerful momentum. A remarkable record of 111 gigawatts (GW) of solar trackers were shipped globally in 2024. Furthermore, installations for the year are projected to exceed 80 GW. The future looks even brighter. Projections show that more than 100 GW of trackers will be installed worldwide in 2027. Looking further ahead, a staggering 752 GW of solar trackers are expected to be installed globally between 2024 and 2030. By September 2024, deployed trackers were already part of projects generating over 3,287 billion kWh of power. Key Findings in Solar Tracker Market

Key Market Players Solidify Dominance with Substantial Shipments and Backlogs

The competitive landscape of the single-axis solar tracker market is characterized by strategic positioning and impressive operational scale. Industry leaders are cementing their dominance through record shipments and robust order books. These figures indicate strong customer confidence and a significant pipeline of future projects. Healthy backlogs also provide revenue visibility and stability, which is crucial for long-term planning and investment in innovation.

Top suppliers have posted impressive numbers. In 2024, Nextracker shipped 28.5 GW and achieved a historic milestone of 100 GW in total shipments for its fiscal year. Similarly, Arctech Solar shipped a substantial 17.41 GW, while GameChange Solar contributed 13.7 GWdc to the global total. These companies also boast strong future revenue streams. Array Technologies ended the first quarter of 2025 with $2.0 billion in executed contracts and awarded orders, reporting a $1.8 billion backlog in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Nextracker concluded its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 with a massive backlog exceeding $4.5 billion, supported by an intellectual property portfolio of more than 530 patents.

North American Market Shows Concentrated Strength and Significant Domestic Growth

North America, led by the United States, remains a powerhouse in the global solar tracker market. The region is defined by high market concentration and a vigorous push toward onshoring manufacturing capabilities. Favorable legislative incentives have created a fertile environment for domestic production. This trend not only strengthens the supply chain but also accelerates project development timelines across the continent.

The U.S. solar tracker market alone witnessed an impressive 33 GW of tracker shipments in 2024. GameChange Solar distinguished itself by ranking as the second-largest supplier in the U.S. for the year. This growth is set to continue, with forecasts predicting annual U.S. tracker installations will surpass 40 GW by 2026. Moreover, the broader North American region is projected to add 50 GW of annual tracker installations by 2030. Underscoring this activity, Nextracker is supplying trackers for the 570 MW Pelican's Jaw solar project in the U.S. in 2024. Nearby, Mexico's tracker market is also poised for growth, expected to exceed 1 GW per year from 2028 onwards.

European Nations Accelerate Utility-Scale Solar Adoption with Strong Policy Support

Europe solar tracker market is demonstrating a steadfast commitment to renewable energy, driving consistent growth in its solar tracker market. The continent's market is more fragmented than its U.S. counterpart but is expanding steadily. A significant portion of this growth comes from the utility-scale sector. Nations across the European Union are actively working to meet ambitious clean energy targets, supported by substantial government funding and incentives.

In 2024, the EU installed a total of 65.5 GW of new solar capacity, with a significant 27.5 GW originating from utility-scale projects. Germany led the charge with 16.1 GW of new installations, followed by Spain with 9.3 GW and Italy with 6.4 GW. To fuel such progress, the EU allocated €50 billion towards renewable energy projects in 2024. Additionally, specific national policies, like Germany's Renewable Energy Act providing up to €90 per MWh for solar power, are creating a lucrative environment for large-scale solar development.

Emerging Global Hotspots in Asia and the Middle East Fuel Expansion in Solar Tracker Market

The global growth narrative for the solar tracker market is increasingly being written by emerging hotspots. The Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions are becoming vital demand centers. Countries like India and Saudi Arabia are launching ambitious, gigawatt-scale solar projects that are heavily reliant on tracker technology. This regional expansion is diversifying the global market and creating new opportunities for leading suppliers.

These regions are already posting significant figures in the solar tracker market. In 2024, the Indian and Saudi Arabian markets combined for an impressive 28 GW of tracker demand. Arctech Solar successfully secured the top market position in both India and the Middle East in 2024. GameChange Solar also made a strong showing, ranking second in India with 3.9 GWdc of shipments. The project pipeline is robust, with Nextracker announcing a 1 GW project win in Saudi Arabia in early 2024. In early 2025, Arctech signed a 1.5 GW order for the Al Ajban Solar PV plant in the UAE, a project that will power approximately 160,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 2.4 million tons annually. Furthermore, major projects like the Al Kut 1000 MW station in Iraq, the Abu Dhabi 5200 MW project, and the Expo City Dubai 320 MW station are all set to commence construction in 2025.

Manufacturers Dramatically Scale Up Global and Local Production Capacities

To meet the explosive demand, top players in the solar tracker market are aggressively expanding their manufacturing capabilities. The focus is on both global scale and localized production. Particularly in the United States, companies are leveraging policy incentives to establish and expand domestic factories. This strategic expansion is essential for reducing logistical costs, mitigating supply chain risks, and meeting local content requirements.

Leading manufacturers have announced significant capacity increases. GameChange Solar expanded its annual U.S. production target to 35 GW in 2024 and now operates a U.S. manufacturing footprint spanning over 30 locations in 16 states. The company's total global manufacturing capacity now exceeds 50 GW in the solar tracker market. Similarly, Nextracker commands an annual global supply chain capacity of over 70 GW, with its U.S. capacity alone topping 30 GW. Since 2021, Nextracker has enabled domestic production in 20 new or expanded partner facilities in the U.S., including a second Nevada factory opened in June 2024. Arctech is also expanding, with its new manufacturing base in Jeddah set to become operational in 2025, providing a local delivery capacity of 15 GW in the Middle East.

Product Innovation Focuses on Resilience, Terrain Adaptability and Agrivoltaics

Continuous innovation remains a cornerstone of the solar tracker market, ensuring systems deliver maximum value and reliability. Manufacturers are developing advanced products designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and adapt to challenging terrains. The integration of smart technology and the exploration of new applications like agrivoltaics are pushing the boundaries of what solar energy systems can achieve, further boosting their economic and environmental benefits.

Recent product launches and sales figures highlight these advancements. In Fiscal Year 2025, Nextracker booked over 9 GW of its resilient NX Horizon Hail Pro series trackers and sold more than 17 GW of its terrain-following NX Horizon-XTR series. The company also booked over 1 GW in its foundations business in the last two quarters of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, GameChange Solar completed 10 GW of its Genius Tracker deployments in the challenging Gulf of Mexico region. Looking at new frontiers, Nextracker launched its NX Horizon Low Carbon Tracker in April 2024 and followed up by unveiling its new Agrivoltaics solution in July 2024.

Bifacial Module Synergy Becomes the Undisputed Standard for Utility-Scale in Solar Tracker Market

The symbiosis between bifacial solar modules and single-axis trackers has become the definitive and most cost-effective solution for modern utility-scale solar projects. This powerful combination significantly increases energy generation by capturing sunlight on both sides of the panel. The widespread adoption of bifacial technology has fundamentally reshaped module manufacturing and project design, making the tracker a more indispensable component than ever before.

The production statistics from 2024 confirm the dominance of this trend. Approximately 90% of all solar cells produced in 2024 are bifacial, and about 95% of modules produced use these bifacial cells. As a result, 62% of all modules manufactured in 2024 were designed as bifacial modules, a figure expected to climb to 73% by 2034. For the end-user, this shift is even more pronounced; over 90% of modules sold for utility-scale projects now utilize bifacial cells, solidifying the technology's grip on the sector.

Robust Financial Health and Strategic Acquisitions Signal Industry Maturity

The strong demand growth in the solar tracker market is directly reflected in the outstanding financial performance and strategic activities of key players. Companies are leveraging healthy revenues and profits to make strategic acquisitions, expanding their technological capabilities and market reach. Furthermore, access to substantial credit facilities demonstrates strong investor confidence and provides the capital necessary to fund continued expansion and innovation.

Nextracker's recent financial activities are a clear indicator of this health. The company received approximately $47 million from IRA 45X advanced manufacturing tax credits in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. It strategically acquired Ojjo, Inc. for approximately $120 million on June 20, 2024, and Solar Pile International's foundations business for about $48 million on July 31, 2024. To fund future growth, Nextracker expanded its credit facility to $1 billion on June 21, 2024. Its revenues were strong at $720 million for the first quarter and $636 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Similarly, Array Technologies reported revenues of $302.4 million and $362.2 million for the first and second quarters of 2025, respectively, alongside net incomes of $2.3 million and $28.47 million for the same periods.

