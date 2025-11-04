Watch: Shohei Ohtani Delivers Rare English Message As Dodgers Celebrate Historic Championship

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team since 2000 to capture consecutive World Series titles, and Shohei Ohtani used the moment to look ahead. As the city celebrated Monday's championship parade, Ohtani addressed fans directly in English, signaling his focus on a potential three‐peat.

Ohtani, who typically relies on a translator for interviews, took the microphone himself.“I want to say I'm so proud of this team, and you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I'm ready to get another ring next year,” he told the roaring crowd. The brief message showed his growing comfort in Los Angeles and his determination to keep winning.

This is awesome. Shohei Ohtani just gave his World Series parade speech in English. “You guys are the best fans in the world. I'm ready to get another ring next twitter/TA65mqMtZv

- Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 3, 2025

The two‐way star was central to the Dodgers' second straight title run. In the World Series, he slashed.333/.500/.778, while posting a.940 OPS across the postseason. On the mound, he made four starts, working six innings in three of them. Though he did not secure World Series MVP honors, his impact was undeniable and reflected why the Dodgers invested so heavily in him.

Dominant Postseason Numbers Highlight Impact

Shohei Ohtani's arrival in Los Angeles has already produced remarkable results. In just two seasons, he has celebrated two championships and delivered another MVP‐caliber campaign. This year, he hit 55 home runs, led the National League in OPS, and scored a league‐best 146 runs. His production has matched the immense expectations that followed him to the Dodgers.

Even amid the celebration, Ohtani's focus remained on the future. His comments about“another ring” echoed the team's collective mentality, one that mirrors the drive of the 2000 New York Yankees, the last club to win three straight titles. The message was not only about gratitude, but also about setting the tone for what comes next. Beyond the box score, Shohei Ohtani's leadership has become a trademark of the Dodgers' culture.