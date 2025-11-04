CDS Gen Chauhan Says Jointness Key To Future-Ready Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, highlighted jointness as he showcased the pivotal role of the armed forces in safeguarding national interests amidst an evolving global environment, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Delivering a talk on "Indian Armed Forces in the National Security Perspective and Vision for the Future" at the National Defence College, the CDS elucidated India's comprehensive security outlook.

He underscored the Indian armed forces' pivotal role in safeguarding national interests amidst an evolving global and regional security environment, while highlighting the imperative of jointness, integration and technological adaptation to shape a future-ready military capable of responding to emerging multidomain challenges.

The interaction also reflected on transformative initiatives being undertaken to strengthen synergy among the three services and the civil administration for enhanced operational effectiveness, said a statement issued by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi examined multiple aspects of preparedness, including drone warfare capabilities and innovations in training at Kharga Corps.

According to the army, he was briefed on initiatives aimed at strengthening combat capabilities, integrating cutting-edge technologies, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and contributing to nation-building.

Modern warfare methods and techniques are evolving rapidly, moving far beyond traditional weapons such as guns and cannons. In today's conflicts, drones and artificial intelligence play a pivotal role. Additionally, robotics and data-driven warfare have redefined the operational landscape of infantry forces, said the statement.

A strong example of this transformation can be seen within the Kharga Corps, where drone technology has been extensively deployed to enhance tactical efficiency and surveillance capabilities, it said.

The army chief reviewed the Kharga Corps' drone preparedness and commended its exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor.

He also praised the innovations in drone design and training, the adoption of advanced technological solutions in logistics and administration, and ongoing welfare initiatives for veterans and their families.

General Dwivedi further appreciated the humanitarian assistance activities carried out under Operation Rahat.

The Kharga Corps is contributing significantly to sustainable security by promoting military-civil fusion, he said. Interacting with officers and soldiers, he lauded their professionalism, integrity, and unwavering dedication to national service.