China reassures Venezuela relations are “sovereign”
(MENAFN) China has reaffirmed that its relations with Venezuela are “sovereign” and expressed opposition to what it describes as “excessive” US operations targeting vessels, according to reports. The statement came amid US military strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized that cooperation between Beijing and Caracas is not aimed at any third party and cannot be influenced or disrupted by outside forces. Mao was responding to inquiries about Venezuela, under President Nicholas Maduro, reportedly seeking missiles, drones, and other military equipment from China, Russia, and Iran to defend against potential US attacks.
"China has a clear-cut stance on the US cracking down on so-called drug cartels by force in the Caribbean Sea," Mao said, voicing support for “the efforts of combating cross-border crimes through stronger international cooperation” while opposing the use of force in international relations.
She added that Beijing “stands against the moves that undermine peace and stability in the LAC (Latin American) region and opposes unilateral and excessive enforcement operations against other countries’ vessels.”
Since September, Washington has conducted more than a dozen strikes against suspected narco-trafficking ships, primarily in the Caribbean and Pacific, resulting in at least 64 deaths. Mao concluded by urging that the US pursue normal law enforcement and judicial cooperation through established bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks.
