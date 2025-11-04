Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya Infiltrators Fleeing From Bengal In Groups Since SIR Announced: Lop Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Tuesday that illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have started fleeing from the state in groups since the Election Commission had announced the special intensive revision (SIR).

"SIR for the illegal infiltrators is like what carbolic acid is for the snakes. Just as the Commission announced the application of SIR, these illegal infiltrators have started fleeing from West Bengal just as the snakes flee on application of carbolic acid," LoP Adhikari said while addressing a BJP rally at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district.

The rally was conducted as a mark of protest against the alleged attempts by the Trinamool Congress to spread misconceptions about the SIR.

Speaking on the occasion, LoP Adhikari said that because of the pampering of the illegal infiltrators over the years, the demography in about 6,000 villages in West Bengal has totally changed.

"The Hindu population in these 6,000 villages has come down to almost nil. There is not a single Hindu temple in these 6,000 villages," he added.

Ridiculing Trinamool Congress's coinciding rally in Kolkata opposing the SIR in the state, LoP Adhikari said that many such illegal infiltrators were participating at the ruling party's (Trinamool Congress) rally on Tuesday.

"Just like 'Love Jihad', these illegal infiltrators are resorting to 'Vote Jihad'. Trinamool Congress is the second version of the Muslim League. Trinamool Congress is an ancestral party that is fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, LoP Adhikari registered a complaint at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that Trinamool Congress, with the assistance of a private agency, is preparing fake birth certificates for the illegal voters for submission along with the enumeration forms of the SIR exercise.

After submitting the complaint at the CEO's office, he said that the maximum of these fake birth certificates are being prepared in the names of the deceased voters and such instances have been maximum in the three districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Cooch Behar.

The CEO's office assured the LoP that all documents submitted with the enumeration forms will be examined minutely.