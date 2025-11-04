403
EU Vows Ukraine "Will Not Face This Winter Alone"
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the European Union’s steadfast backing of Ukraine on Monday, emphasizing that the country "will not face this winter alone."
"Good call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Dear President, Ukraine will not face this winter alone," von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.
The EU is mobilizing emergency energy aid to help Ukraine navigate the harsh winter months, she said, while also exploring long-term financial support solutions.
"At the same time, we are working on options to ensure the necessary sustained financial assistance to Ukraine," von der Leyen added.
She highlighted that the European Commission is set to release its Enlargement Package on Tuesday, praising Ukraine's "remarkable commitment to its European path over the past year."
"The Commission's message is clear: Ukraine is ready to move forward," she said.
Ukraine first applied for EU membership in February 2022, attained candidate status in June 2022, began accession talks in December 2023, and conducted its inaugural intergovernmental conference in June 2024.
However, debates continue among EU member states over the speed and terms of Ukraine’s EU accession, with countries like Slovakia and Hungary repeatedly voicing opposition.
