Typhoon Kalmaegi Ravages Philippines
(MENAFN) Typhoon Kalmaegi battered the Philippines on Tuesday, causing extensive flooding that submerged homes up to their rooftops, swept away numerous vehicles, and forced thousands of villagers to evacuate.
The storm has resulted in at least 26 fatalities, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).
OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo reported that 22 of the deaths occurred in the Central Visayas region, two in the Negros Island region, one in the Western Visayas region, and another in the Eastern Visayas region.
"All these reported casualties are being verified and validated," Castillo noted.
The Office of Civil Defense stated that the victims were killed either by being swept away in floodwaters, struck by fallen trees, or electrocuted.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that almost 60,000 individuals have been affected by Kalmaegi across the central and southern parts of the Philippines.
On the same day, a Philippine military Super Huey helicopter crashed in Agusan del Sur province on Mindanao island while conducting relief operations, according to the Philippine Air Force (PAF).
The helicopter was part of a four-aircraft mission that had departed from Davao City heading to Butuan City to carry out a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis.
The PAF added that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.
Social media footage captured the aftermath of the storm in Cebu province, showing numerous vehicles stacked atop one another while residents clung to rooftops awaiting rescue.
Another clip depicted strong winds snapping a large tree branch, narrowly missing people stranded on rooftops.
