Turkmenistan Reaffirms Commitment To Humanitarian Projects In Afghanistan
Gurbanov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following the recent earthquake in the country's north, noting that aid deliveries are being prepared as part of broader Turkmen-Afghan cooperation projects.
The deputy minister emphasized that Turkmenistan consistently implements long-term humanitarian and social support projects in Afghanistan, including through the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. These initiatives have provided vital aid to communities affected by natural disasters and have strengthened the foundation for bilateral friendship and good-neighborly relations.
The parties emphasized the criticality of sustaining collaborative initiatives to enhance humanitarian interventions and infrastructure development, geared towards bolstering the Afghan populace and fostering regional stability.
