US, S. Korea to work together on nuclear submarines—Pentagon chief
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday confirmed that the United States will closely collaborate with South Korea on nuclear submarine development, describing the bilateral relationship as “vital.”
Speaking alongside South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back after the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul, Hegseth said the two nations agreed to enhance defense cooperation, modernize the alliance, and expand joint industrial projects.
“We're going to work closely with the Department of State and the Department of Energy to fulfill President Trump's commitment,” he said, referencing Trump’s recent approval of South Korea’s plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine. Seoul aims to deploy a domestically developed nuclear submarine in the mid-to-late 2030s, according to its defense ministry.
Hegseth emphasized that the US–South Korea alliance is “stronger than ever” and announced, for the first time, plans to maintain and repair US warships in Korean shipyards. He highlighted discussions on modernizing the alliance and welcomed South Korea’s increased defense spending and investments in missile defense and space capabilities.
When asked about US support for South Korea acquiring nuclear weapons, Hegseth stressed that the focus remains on defending Seoul from North Korean threats. Minister Ahn reiterated that South Korea is a signatory to the NPT and will not pursue nuclear arms, maintaining a firm commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The announcement comes after North Korea fired approximately 10 artillery shells from multiple rocket launchers toward northern Yellow Sea waters on Monday, just an hour before Hegseth’s visit to the Demilitarized Zone.
