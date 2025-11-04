403
Microsoft, IREN Sign Deal to Boost AI Cloud Capabilities
(MENAFN) US technology powerhouse Microsoft and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure company IREN finalized a $9.7 billion partnership on Monday that includes the provision of access to Nvidia processors.
As outlined in a statement from IREN, the arrangement grants Microsoft access to Nvidia chips for a duration of five years.
In addition, the company disclosed that it has entered into a separate arrangement with Dell Technologies to acquire chips and supporting hardware valued at roughly $5.8 billion.
These components are anticipated to be progressively deployed at IREN’s Texas-based facility during the course of 2026.
According to IREN, “IREN expects to fund the capital expenditures associated with the contract through a combination of existing cash, customer prepayments, operating cashflows and additional financing initiatives.”
Daniel Roberts, the co-Chief Executive Officer of IREN, stated: “We’re proud to announce this milestone partnership with Microsoft, highlighting the strength and scalability of our vertically integrated AI Cloud platform.”
He further emphasized that “This agreement not only validates IREN’s position as a trusted provider of AI Cloud services, but also opens access to a new customer segment among global hyperscalers.”
