North Macedonia Holds Second Round Of Local Elections

The run-off vote covers 33 municipalities, with the most intense competition taking place in the capital, Skopje. More than one million eligible voters are casting their ballots to elect mayors and members of local councils.

The first round of voting was held on October 19 across 81 municipalities to choose mayors and council members. A total of 309 candidates ran for mayor, while 10,490 individuals competed overall. In that round, the ruling right-centrist party, VMRO-DPMNE, achieved a decisive victory, leading in more than 50 municipalities.

Local elections in North Macedonia are held every four years. This year marks the country's eighth such election, following previous votes in 1996, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2021.