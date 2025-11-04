403
Trump describes Putin, Xi as “tough”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as “tough,” “smart,” and “not to be toyed with” in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview aired Sunday.
Trump said both leaders are serious and should be taken seriously, noting their significant nuclear stockpiles and his discussions on denuclearization with them.
He added that he maintains “very good” personal relationships with both, highlighting progress on trade deals with China and asserting he could negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine using economic leverage.
Trump also criticized his predecessor Joe Biden, claiming the Ukraine conflict would not have occurred under his presidency.
