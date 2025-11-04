403
RSF Launches Strikes on Central, Western Sudan, Twenty Reported Dead
(MENAFN) At least 20 civilians lost their lives and 34 more were injured on Monday in two separate drone attacks carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in central and western Sudan, volunteer groups reported.
The first strike hit a civilian gathering in North Kordofan, while the second targeted a children’s hospital in North Darfur, according to the groups.
"The RSF targeted the Al-Lulib area, about 15 km east of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, with a drone today (Monday), killing 13 civilians and injuring 29 others, some of whom are in critical condition," the North Kordofan Resistance Committee, a volunteer organization, said in a statement.
An eyewitness speaking to Chinese media described the scene: "The strike targeted a large civilian gathering held to offer condolences, resulting in a high number of deaths and injuries."
In a separate incident, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that an RSF drone struck the children’s hospital in the Kornoi area of North Darfur, causing further civilian casualties.
The group stated that seven people, including women and children, were killed and five others seriously injured. "Two children were receiving treatment inside the hospital at the time of the strike," it added.
The network held the RSF fully responsible for the attack and called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn the strikes and take urgent action to protect civilians.
Violence has surged in recent weeks across the Darfur and Kordofan states, with clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF escalating after the latter recaptured several strategic towns, including Bara in North Kordofan and El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.
The RSF has not issued any comment regarding Monday’s reported attacks.
Sudan continues to reel from the ongoing conflict between the SAF and RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and deepened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
