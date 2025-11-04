Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort Unveils Oceanfront Residential Suites Offering Expansive Sea Views And Refined...

Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort announces the launch of its newly enhanced suite collection, designed to elevate the guest experience with modern design, generous space, and panoramic views of the Andaman Sea.

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Mai Khao Beach, the resort blends contemporary elegance with the natural beauty of Phuket's longest beach. The new suite categories, including the Signature Oceanfront Suite, Family Suite, and Two-Bedroom Residential Suites, offer guests a refined sense of place where tropical serenity meets modern sophistication.

The Signature Suite, 1 King, Oceanfront invites guests to wake to the soothing sound of waves and enjoy morning coffee on a private balcony overlooking the sea. The Family Suite, 2 Queen Beds, Garden View provides a comfortable haven surrounded by lush greenery, ideal for families seeking easy access to the pool and children's activities.

For larger groups, the Two-Bedroom Larger Suite – Pool Access offers direct access to the resort's pool area and ample living space for shared moments under the sun. Meanwhile, the Two-Bedroom

Residential Suite – Ocean View combines contemporary comfort with sweeping sea vistas, making it perfect for extended stays. The Two-Bedroom Residential Suite – Oceanfront with Private Pool provides the ultimate in privacy and indulgence, with a personal pool overlooking the Andaman Sea.

“Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort continues to redefine coastal luxury in Phuket by combining elegant design with a strong sense of connection to nature,” said Jirarat Ninpradub, General Manager.“Our new suite offerings reflect the resort's commitment to creating experiences that inspire relaxation, creativity, and discovery.”

Located just 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers an ideal retreat for couples, families, and groups seeking a serene beachside escape with modern amenities and intuitive service.

