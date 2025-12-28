403
Russia Opposes Taiwanese Autonomy
(MENAFN) Moscow has declared its opposition to Taiwanese autonomy in any configuration, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reinforcing the Kremlin's alignment with Beijing's territorial assertions.
Speaking to TASS, Russia's state-controlled news outlet, Lavrov articulated his government's stance in comments released Sunday morning. He characterized Moscow's policy as firmly established and consistently endorsed by top leadership.
"Russia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes any form of independence for the island," Lavrov said.
The diplomat framed the Taiwan question as a domestic Chinese matter, asserting that "the Taiwan issue is an internal matter for the PRC (People's Republic of China). Beijing has every legitimate basis for defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.
Should conflict intensify across the Taiwan Strait—the waterway dividing the island from mainland territory—Lavrov pledged Russian backing for Beijing's efforts in "protecting national unity and territorial integrity." He referenced a bilateral friendship pact established in 2001 between the two powers, which received a five-year extension in 2021.
Lavrov simultaneously criticized Tokyo's defense posture, claiming Japan has "embarked on a course toward accelerated militarization of the country."
He cautioned that "the detrimental impact of this approach on regional stability is obvious. Our Japanese neighbors would do well to carefully weigh the situation before making any rash decisions," he added.
The Russian minister's statements arrive as Beijing-Tokyo relations deteriorate following November 7 comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. She indicated a Chinese military operation against Taiwan might qualify as a "survival-threatening situation" under Japanese law, potentially triggering collective defense provisions.
China responded forcefully to Takaichi's assessment, issuing travel warnings for Japan and reinstating restrictions on Japanese seafood imports alongside additional punitive actions.
Japanese media outlets reported Friday that the nation's Cabinet authorized an unprecedented defense spending proposal totaling 9.04 trillion yen ($58 billion) for the 2026 fiscal period—a development Beijing has already condemned as tensions escalate.
