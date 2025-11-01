Green Alert For Panama National Holidays Was Activated By CSS -
He highlighted that, in Panama City for example, the Metropolitan Hospital Complex, the City of Health, the JJ Vallarino Polyclinic, the Irma de Lourdes Tzanetatos Hospital and the polyclinics of San Miguelito, among others, will work 24 hours a day, while the other polyclinics will provide their services in the emergency rooms 12 hours a day.
Cerrud mentioned that among the most common cases treated during these holidays are food poisoning, colds, injuries caused in different circumstances, and traffic accidents, for which reason he asked citizens that“if you are going to drink, don't drive, and vice versa.” He also urged everyone to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and above all, to make good use of emergency rooms.
