Katara Hosts Live Screening Of Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

The Cultural Village Katara organised a special event Saturday, featuring a live broadcast of the grand opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, in cooperation with the Embassy of Egypt in Qatar.The event was attended by Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara, and Walid Elfiky, Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar, alongside a large diplomatic and public audience, particularly members of the Egyptian community living in Qatar, who enthusiastically engaged with this historic occasion.





Katara's organisation of this live broadcast reflects its cultural mission to open new windows of interaction with human achievements across diverse fields, and to highlight the shared values that unite peoples through culture, art, and knowledge. It also demonstrates Katara's commitment to keeping pace with major global cultural events and shining a light on them.



In his speech on this occasion, Ambassador Elfiky expressed his delight at Katara's participation in this world-class event, which he described as a moment of pride for Egypt and for all humanity. He noted that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) represents a civilisational bridge linking Egypt's glorious past with its present and future, embodying Egypt's vision of its historic role as a beacon of culture and knowledge throughout the ages.









He added that this monumental cultural project reflects the Egyptian leadership's deep commitment to heritage and identity, affirming that culture and art are among the noblest bridges that bring nations closer and deepen human understanding. He also praised the strong cooperation between the Egyptian Embassy and Katara, expressing his gratitude to Katara's General Manager and staff, saying:“Katara continues to enrich the cultural scene in Qatar and the Arab region through its outstanding initiatives and contributions, fostering intercultural exchange among nations.”



The Grand Egyptian Museum is located near the Pyramids of Giza, covering an area of approximately 500,000 square meters, making it the largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization. The building itself spans about 167,000 square meters, housing permanent and temporary exhibition halls, restoration centers, and educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.





The museum contains over 100,000 artifacts from various periods of ancient Egyptian history - from pre-dynastic times, through the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms, and up to the Greek and Roman eras. Among its most remarkable treasures is the complete collection of King Tutankhamun, comprising more than 5,000 artifacts displayed together for the first time since their discovery.The architectural design of the museum is itself a masterpiece, inspired by the grandeur of its location overlooking the Giza Pyramids. Its majestic façade is composed of large triangular stone forms that symbolize the temporal continuum of Egyptian civilization-from past to future. The exhibition halls are equipped with advanced technical systems, offering visitors an interactive and immersive experience that connects them deeply with Egypt's rich and enduring history