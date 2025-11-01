Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air As AQI Breaches 400 Mark Thick Smog Envelops NCR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The national capital witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Sunday morning, with pollution levels slipping deep into the 'very poor' category and touching 'severe' levels in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

A blanket of dense smog and calm morning winds trapped pollutants close to the surface, significantly reducing visibility and worsening breathing conditions across the region.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 6:30 a.m., firmly placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Pollution levels worsened further in several parts of the city, where AQI readings crossed the 400 mark, indicating 'severe' air quality.

Among the most polluted areas were Wazirpur (425), Bawana (410), Rohini (409), RK Puram (418), and Dwarka (401), all recording hazardous levels of pollution. Across the city, most monitoring stations showed AQI levels between 300 and 400, reflecting widespread toxic air.

In the NCR region, air quality remained alarmingly poor as well, with Faridabad (312), Gurugram (325), Greater Noida (308), Ghaziabad (322) and Noida (301) all recording AQI levels in the 'very poor' category.

Meteorological conditions contributed heavily to the pollution build-up. Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported a visibility of 900 metres, while Palam recorded 1,300 metres, both due to a mix of fog and smog. Winds remained light, with speeds around 4 kmph, insufficient to disperse the accumulated pollutants.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, about three degrees below the seasonal average, and a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. Humidity stood at 73 per cent on Saturday evening, further aiding the formation of smog.

Saturday night's AQI was 303, already in the 'very poor' range, but overnight stagnation and low wind speed caused a sharp spike by morning.

Experts have warned that without strong northwesterly winds or rain, air quality is likely to worsen in the coming days as stubble burning and local emissions continue to add to Delhi's pollution woes.