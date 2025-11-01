Mokama Murder: JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested, 80 Others Held

Situation 'Normal' After JDU Candidate's Arrest

After Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Dr Thiyagarajan SM said that the situation is absolutely normal. "The incident that happened has been taken very seriously. We camped day and night for the last 48 hours. The situation is absolutely normal now. Since it is concerned with the election process, we investigated it thoroughly from every angle. Action is being taken against all anti-social elements involved in this. Yesterday, 80 people were arrested, and today, the main accused have been arrested... We have already identified and taken action against the people who are trying to influence elections...," Patna District Magistrate told ANI.

Strict Measures for Fair Polls

He further said that adequate CAPF personnel have been deployed and raids are being carried out to seize illegal arms. Assuring voters of fair polls, Patna DM told reporters, "The incident that occurred in Mokama assembly constituency has been taken very seriously by the district administration and the police... We have taken many actions in the case... The Model Code of Conduct is a strong pillar in the entire election process. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, we are committed to ensuring a fair election. If an anti-social element tries to go against the law or the Model Code of Conduct, strict action will be taken. We have given instructions for 100% arms deposition. All legal arms will soon be deposited. Instructions have been given to set up more than 50 checking points in each constituency. CAPF will also be carrying out checks. Maximum seizure has been done from Patna. Adequate CAPF personnel have been deployed. They are working in coordination with the police and the magistrate... Raids are being carried out to seize illegal arms..."

Background on Mokama Incident and Electoral Contest

Earlier, on October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

