Viandka Carrillo Joins The Jury Of Xilitla Film Festival And Becomes The Face Of Yummy's New Campaign
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Colombian actress and filmmaker Viandka Carrillo continues to expand her international presence, adding two new milestones to her fast-rising career: serving as a jury member this last October at the Xilitla Film Festival and also becoming the official face of Yummy's latest campaign.
Recognized for her magnetic screen presence and creative versatility, Carrillo has built a solid path in the entertainment industry since studying at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. Her work spans across film, television, and music videos.,
Alongside acting, she has also built a reputation as a filmmaker and acting coach, developing a creative portfolio that has been showcased at film festivals worldwide.
Carrillo's participation as a jury member at the Xilitla Film Festival in San Luis Potosí, in this edition 2025 recognizes her growing influence within the film community and highlights her contribution to international cinema.
Simultaneously, her selection as the image of Yummy's new advertisement and campaign is being released on line and positioned her as the official face for this platform. Yummy is expexting to give a fare battle to all the other ride platforms that exists currently even to Titans like Uber.
Her ongoing recognition as a cover girl underscores her relevance as an actress and model whose appearances in multiple international music videos have been watched by millions around the world.
From Los Angeles to Miami, Mexico, and Colombia, Viandka Carrillo represents the next generation of international talent: an actress, filmmaker, and creative visionary whose career continues to merge art, culture, and beauty with international impact.
