ENG Vs SA: 5 50+ In 5 Odis Is Matthew Breetzke Emerging As South Africa's Dependable Batter?

Young South African batter Matthew Breeztke has continued his impressive run of form in ODI cricket, starring in the ongoing three-match series against England. South Africa and England have locked horns in the second ODI of the series at Lord's in London on Thursday, September 9.

Put to bat first by England captain Harry Brook, South Africa had a great start to their innings, with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton forming a 73-run stand before the latter's stay at the crease was ended by Jofra Archer for 39. However, the Proteas were reduced to 93/3 with the dismissals of Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma for 49 and 4, respectively, both were removed by Adil Rashid.

South Africa were left in a position of reeling after an impressive start to their innings by the openers, handing over the responsibility to the middle-order to pull the team from a shambolic situation and bring stability to the batting to keep the team in contention against a disciplined England bowling attack.

Matthew Breetzke's partnership with Tristan Stubbs turns the tables around

After the fall of Temba Bavuma's wicket, Matthew Breetzke walked in to bat at No.4 and was hoping to form a steady partnership with in-form Aiden Markram. However, Markram had departed early, leaving Breetzke under pressure to rebuild the Proteas innings. Then came Tristan Stubbs, who joined Breetzke at the crease and combined brilliantly with him to steady South Africa's innings.

The pair was far more frustrating for the England bowling attack compared to the opening stand between Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton as Breetzke and Stubbs rotated the strike expertly, punished loose deliveries, and steadily built partnerships to keep the scoreboard moving. Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs helped Proteas go past the 200-run mark with their 147-run stand for the fourth wicket.

In the partnership, Breetzke was anchoring the innings as the composed presence at the crease, while balancing caution with calculated attacking shots helped the Proteas revive their batting from a precarious position. The 26-year-old took 57 balls to complete his another fifty of his ODI career. Thereafter, Breetzke switched into attacking mode, scoring another 35 runs in 20 balls.

Matthew Breetzke returns to the fray and picks up right where he left off. ๐ฅ๐ช An absolutely sublime, elegant, well-crafted, and classy half-century! ๐๐ฟ๐ฆ#WozaNawe twitter/i4bAXfm9ey

- Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2025

Matthew Breetzke played a brilliant innings of 85 off 77 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 110.39. His innings not only stabilized South Africa's middle order but also set up a competitive total. More importantly, Breetzke's partnership with Tristan Stubbs shifted the momentum firmly in South Africa's favor, providing a solid platform for a challenging total.

50+ scores in 5 ODIs: Breetzke's high on consistency

Matthew Breetzke has been consistently performing well ever since making his ODI debut for South Africa. His 50+ plus scores streak began with a brilliant 150 in the tri-series against New Zealand, making him the first batter to score 150 in his ODI debut. Thereafter, Breetzke registered the scores of 83 against Pakistan, 57, and 88 against Australia.

The young batter's 85-run knock against England at Lord's was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in as many ODIs. With this, Breetzke became the fourth South African batter after Jonty Rhodes, Quinton de Kock, and Heinrich Klaasen to register five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket, joining an elite list of consistent performers for South Africa.

150 vs ๐ณ๐ฟ83 vs ๐ต๐ฐ57 vs ๐ฆ๐บ88 vs ๐ฆ๐บ50* and counting vs ๐ด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ!Matthew Breetzke continues a sensational start to his ODI career - the first man to get five 50+ scores in his first five ODI innings ๐ฅ #ENGvSA twitter/rGH9OqWjyf

- ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 4, 2025

Additionally, Matthew Breetze scripted history by becoming the first batter to aggregate over 400 runs after the first five ODI innings. After five ODI matches, Breetzke has scored 463 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 92.60.

Has Breetzke emerged as South Africa's dependable batter?

Given his consistent performance in ODIs ever since his debut in the format, Matthew Breetzke has emerged as one of the talented players capable of anchoring South Africa's middle-order and providing stability in high-pressure situations. His performance in the ODI against England further reinforced his role as a middle-order batter, showcasing his ability to turn the game around and guiding the Proteas to a competitive total.

After playing in the top order against New Zealand and Pakistan in the ODI tri-series in February this year, Matthew Breetzke has played at No.4 in his next three ODI outings, proving his adaptability and cementing his importance as a key stabilizer in South Africa's middle order. The likes of Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Heinrich Klaasen played at the No.4 spot for South Africa, and Matthew Breetzke's performance in the middle order draws comparisons, suggesting he could follow the footsteps of these legendary batters as a reliable game-changer for South Africa.

However, the real test for Breetzke is to maintain consistent performance over a longer period and across different conditions, proving that he can be a reliable go-to middle-order batter for South Africa in high-pressure international matches.

Considering his consistent performance in his last five ODI outings, Matthew Breetzke can emerge as a dependable batter for South Africa if he continues to convert starts into big scores, adapts to different pitch conditions, and handles pressure against top-quality bowling attacks in future series.