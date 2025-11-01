Delhi Assembly Sets New Benchmark, Implements Neva In Just 100 Days

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday stated the Delhi Assembly has set a new benchmark by implementing NeVA within 100 days. He appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Legislative Assembly at the 3rd National Conference on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), held at Parliament House, New Delhi. Although Delhi was the 28th State to sign the MoU, its swift execution and determined efforts enabled it to Go-Live as the 18th State with a fully paperless First Session held on August 4, 2025.

Officers of the Delhi Legislative Assembly who played an active role in implementing NeVA also participated in the Conference.

Delhi Sets New Benchmark at NeVA Conference

The National Conference, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India, witnessed the participation of nearly all States and Union Territories of India. The event served as a platform for sharing best practices, progress updates, and success stories from across the country on the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), a flagship initiative to make all Legislative Houses of India digital and paperless.

He highlighted that Delhi's achievement stands as a model for other States and Union Territories to emulate, showcasing the capital's proactive approach in embracing technology for legislative transparency and efficiency. The Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) also appreciated the Delhi Legislative Assembly for achieving the implementation of NeVA within just 100 days.

Call for National Legislative Index

The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, extended heartfelt thanks to Rijiju for his encouragement and appreciation. He urged the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to extend support for developing a National Legislative Index. He stated that the Index would be a transparent, data-driven tool to assess legislative performance, foster healthy competition among States, and promote accountability and effective governance.

Delhi's Swift 100-Day Implementation

The journey towards this milestone began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 22, 2025, among the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Department of Law, Justice & Legal Affairs, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Although Delhi was the 28th State to sign the MoU, its swift execution and determined efforts enabled it to Go Live as the 18th State with a fully paperless First Session held on August 4, 2025.

A Multidimensional Approach

Under the visionary leadership and guidance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, a multidimensional approach was adopted for the successful implementation of NeVA. This included study visits to different State Legislatures across India to understand best practices and operational models, capacity-building sessions for Members and staff, and close coordination with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to ensure seamless integration.

The successful implementation of NeVA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly represents a significant leap towards Digital India and the goal of a Paperless Legislature. With this, Delhi has joined the league of progressive legislative institutions that are reshaping parliamentary functioning through innovation, transparency, and efficiency, reaffirming its commitment to good governance and technological advancement in public administration. (ANI)

