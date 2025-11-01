Russia Attacks Samar District In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening, the aggressor attacked the Samar district. A fire broke out, and a store was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate there are deaths and injuries. Details are being clarified," Haivanenko said.

He added that throughout the day, the Nikopol district suffered from attacks by enemy FPV drones and artillery, affecting the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

As a result of the attacks, one man was killed, and the number of injured has risen to two: in addition to a woman, a 73-year-old man was wounded and will receive outpatient treatment.

Two private houses and two vehicles were damaged, and one vehicle was destroyed. An unused building also caught fire.

The occupiers also carried out drone strikes on the Petropavlivka community and Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district, damaging infrastructure.

