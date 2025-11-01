Aqaba Marine Reserve Earns Spot On IUCN Green List For Effective Conservation Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 1 (Petra) – The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has added the Aqaba Marine Reserve to its Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, recognizing it as a global model for effective and sustainable conservation management.The official certificate of inclusion was presented to Saleh Al-Nuaimat, Director of the Wadi Rum Protected Area at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the IUCN International Congress recently convened in Abu Dhabi. The recognition honors ASEZA's ongoing efforts to develop and implement sustainable programs that safeguard marine ecosystems while promoting eco-tourism in Aqaba and Wadi Rum.Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety at ASEZA, Nidal Al-Aouran, said the achievement reflects the Authority's vision to position the Aqaba Marine Reserve as Jordan's first flagship marine sanctuary, serving as a regional hub for marine biodiversity conservation, coral reef protection, and scientific resource management. He added that the milestone underscores Jordan's steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity preservation.Al-Aouran noted that Jordan is steadily working toward inscribing the reserve on the UNESCO World Heritage List, a move that would strengthen its status as a unique natural heritage site aligned with national development priorities and His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for sustainable growth.He emphasized that the listing further cements Aqaba's position as a leading eco-tourism and environmental destination in the region, balancing conservation goals with socio-economic development and community engagement.