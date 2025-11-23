Rubio And Witkoff To Kick Off US-Ukraine Peace Talks In Geneva

The aim is to reach a solution that can be rapidly approved by both the US and Ukrainian presidents.

+ Read how an earlier Swiss peace summit on Ukraine failed to meet 'fairytale' expectations

“Our intention is to obtain the best possible agreement for the Ukrainians”, a US official told Keystone-ATS. US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll has already landed in Geneva on Saturday.

+ Swiss army open to peacekeeping role in Ukraine

However, the US source confirmed that no meetings with European representatives are planned at this stage during these talks, which will take place at the US mission in Geneva and are scheduled to last one day only. Nor any engagement with the press.

A discussion with the Russians is due to take place at a later date. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Yermak.

* this article will be updated as more details become known

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?