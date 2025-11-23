Rubio And Witkoff To Kick Off US-Ukraine Peace Talks In Geneva
Marco Rubio et Steve Witkoff à Genève dimanche
Marco Rubio et Steve Witkoff à Genève
The aim is to reach a solution that can be rapidly approved by both the US and Ukrainian presidents.
“Our intention is to obtain the best possible agreement for the Ukrainians”, a US official told Keystone-ATS. US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll has already landed in Geneva on Saturday.
However, the US source confirmed that no meetings with European representatives are planned at this stage during these talks, which will take place at the US mission in Geneva and are scheduled to last one day only. Nor any engagement with the press.
A discussion with the Russians is due to take place at a later date. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Yermak.
