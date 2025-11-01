Rabdan Academy Announces The Launch Of The“Rabdan Future Leaders Fair”



Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2025: Rabdan Academy has announced the organization of the“Rabdan Future Leaders Fair”, taking place from 28 to 30 October 2025 at the Academy's campus in Abu Dhabi. The event aims to empower school students and connect them with clear academic and professional pathways in the fields of security, defence, and crisis management.

Marking the first event of its kind in the UAE, the Fair brings together educational and professional guidance under one roof, offering a transformative experience for Grade 11 and Grade 12 students from Abu Dhabi's Charter Schools, which reflect successful collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Thousands of students from Abu Dhabi's Charter Schools are expected to participate, gaining the opportunity to explore their future aspirations through interactive learning experiences, insightful discussions, and direct engagement with field experts.

The Rabdan Future Leaders Fair seeks to broaden students' awareness of future-focused academic disciplines and national workforce needs, introducing them to specialized university programs and career opportunities across defence, security, and emergency management sectors. The event will feature interactive sessions, thematic workshops, and an exhibition area that collectively bridge the gap between education and employability in vital national domains.

The Fair will host a distinguished lineup of national entities and scholarship partners, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, and Abu Dhabi Police, among other strategic institutions, reflecting the unified national approach to developing future-ready talents and ensuring synergy between higher education and the country's key security and defence sectors.

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, emphasised that the fair aligns with the academy's vision to supply national entities with highly qualified and specialised professionals across the domains of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

His Excellency noted that this initiative represents a proactive and innovative step that places students before clear and promising career horizons, helping them make well-informed academic and professional decisions through a coordinated, connected, and structured approach that seamlessly merges education with career pathways in a truly integrated and forward-looking model.

His Excellency Al Saeedi further highlighted that the academy will showcase a selection of its globally recognised academic programmes, including the Bachelor of Science in Business Continuity Management, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security, and Bachelor of Science in Defence and Security. These programmes, His Excellency explained, offer promising career prospects in specialised areas that form the backbone of the UAE's security and resilience ecosystem.

The event comes as part of an integrated strategic initiative, which will be followed by field visits by Rabdan Academy experts to the Charter Schools, aiming to introduce students to promising academic and career pathways in the fields of security, defence, and crisis management.

This landmark event reinforces the Academy's commitment to transforming education into a platform for national resilience, while empowering youth to pursue purposeful academic and career pathways grounded in practical experience, national values, and informed decision-making. The Fair further consolidates the Academy's position as a pioneering institution that bridges education and the labour market in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Future Foresight Strategy.

Rabdan Academy affirms that the“Rabdan Future Leaders Fair” will serve as a national gateway for awareness, empowerment, and inspiration, guiding students to choose their future with confidence, clarity, and a deep sense of belonging, where every step toward learning becomes a step toward safeguarding the nation's future.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world's first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top“5-Star” rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.