Child Dies After Falling Into Pond In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A child has lost his life after falling into a pond in southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mirzakhel village of Khogyani district on Friday, the police headquarters said in a statement.

It said a-two-year old child lost his life in the incident.

Officials said they have repeatedly raised public awareness about such dangers, but similar incidents still occasionally occur.

