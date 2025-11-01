Child Dies After Falling Into Pond In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A child has lost his life after falling into a pond in southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Mirzakhel village of Khogyani district on Friday, the police headquarters said in a statement.
It said a-two-year old child lost his life in the incident.
Officials said they have repeatedly raised public awareness about such dangers, but similar incidents still occasionally occur.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment