Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Child Dies After Falling Into Pond In Ghazni

Child Dies After Falling Into Pond In Ghazni


2025-11-01 02:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A child has lost his life after falling into a pond in southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mirzakhel village of Khogyani district on Friday, the police headquarters said in a statement.

It said a-two-year old child lost his life in the incident.

Officials said they have repeatedly raised public awareness about such dangers, but similar incidents still occasionally occur.

kk/ma

MENAFN01112025000174011037ID1110280221



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search