Petrol, Sugar, Gold Rates Down In Kabul Markets

KABUL (Pajhwok): Petrol, sugar and gold prices declined while that of cooking oil, diesel and liquefied gas surged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel Prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok that the price of one litre of petrol decreased from 71afs to 70afs, but diesel surged from 78afs to 80afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity increased from 53afs to 54afs.

Food Items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said prices of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil went up from 1,600afs to 1,650afs, but a 49-kg bag of Indian sugar decreased from 2,400afs to 2,350afs.

And the price of other essential food items remained unchanged during the week:



A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,600afs

A 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour: 1,500afs

One kilogram of African black tea: 380afs One kilogram of Indonesian green tea: 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, reported slightly higher retail prices:



49-kg bag of Kazakh flour: 1,550afs

24-kg bag of Pakistani rice: 2,650afs

49-kg sack of Indian sugar: 2,400afs

16-litre bottle of cooking oil: 1,700afs

One kilogram of black tea: 430afs One kilogram of green tea: 400afs

Gold Prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went down from 7,100afs to 6,800afs, while the same amount of Russian gold from 5,600afs 5,380afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 66.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar cost 66.30afs, and 1,000 Pakistani rupees remained at 230afs.

