ACC Unveils Schedule For Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the schedule and groupings for the upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025, formerly known as the Emerging Asia Cup, with Afghanistan A set to open their campaign against Sri Lanka A on November 15.
Sayed Naseem Sadat, spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghanistan A have been placed in Group B, alongside Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, and Hong Kong A.
He said Group A comprised India A, Pakistan A, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) A, and Oman A.
According to the schedule, Afghan Abdalyan will play their first match against Sri Lanka A on November 15, their second against Bangladesh A on November 17, and their final group-stage match against Hong Kong A on November 19, he added.
Sadat said the tournament features the A teams of full ICC member countries and the national teams of associate member countries.
The final match of the tournament is scheduled for November 23.
