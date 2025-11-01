Diriyah Company Brings Diriyah To WTM London 2025 And Hosts Immersive Exhibition At Outernet



Diriyah Company to showcase Saudi Arabia's heritage-led destination at WTM London 2025, engaging global travel and media partners.

An immersive exhibition at London's Outernet will bring Diriyah's story to life in the heart of the city, building on previous London showings that drew strong public interest. Diriyah Company will also host a competition at Outernet with travel partner Almosafer.

London, October, 2025 - Diriyah Company will be in London for a week of engagements centered on World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, taking place from the 4until the 6of November, showcasing Diriyah's heritage-led development and tourism offering to industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers.

At WTM London, the Diriyah booth will be in Hall 9 booth number S9-200 and will feature dedicated lounges for its hospitality asset partners, including Oberoi, Capella, Six Senses, and Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. The space will also host travel partners such as Almosafer, GoZahid, 88 Destinations, Athaar Arabia, Abercrombie & Kent, Tetrapylon, and Bonjour Saudi, providing a dedicated area for meetings and introductions to Diriyah's brand and offerings. Together, these highlights underscore Diriyah's expanding network and its strategic role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 tourism goals.

Now in its third consecutive year, Diriyah Company returns to Outernet London, located in central London next to Tottenham Court Road Station, from November 1 to 6 with a six-day fully immersive experience showcasing the destination's heritage, culture, and development. Following two years of strong success, with almost three million visitors having experienced Diriyah's activations in London, this year's exhibition will spotlight both current attractions and future opportunities for investment and tourism. Visitors will experience authentic Saudi moments, including traditional dance performances, Saudi coffee, Arabic calligraphy, and other cultural showcases, while immersive digital screens will bring Diriyah's masterplan to life.

Diriyah Company will also host a competition in collaboration with travel partner Almosafer at Outernet. Visitors can scan a QR code at the venue to access an online form, where they can register their details and answer a question about Diriyah for a chance to win a trip to Diriyah. Winners will be announced on Almosafer's Instagram page, where full prize details will also be shared.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, commented:“Diriyah is more than a destination – it is the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and a living testament to our rich history and culture. At WTM London and through our immersive exhibition at Outernet, we are sharing Diriyah's story with the world, showcasing how heritage, innovation, and tourism intersect to support Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our global partners and visitors to experience the unique magic of Diriyah.”

Situated on the outskirts of Riyadh and inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the birthplace of the Saudi state, Diriyah will be served by four Riyadh Metro stations, with connections of about 15 minutes to the city center and about 25 minutes to King Khalid International Airport. From Riyadh, Diriyah sits within an eight-hour flight for roughly 70 percent of the world's population.

Diriyah, The City of Earth, includes nearly 40 hotels - among them The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Six Senses, Aman, Capella, Oberoi, and The Address - with more than 5000 rooms, alongside a pipeline of luxury-branded hotels and residences from names such as The Ritz-Carlton, Aman, Faena, and Capella. Key assets include retail focused mixed-use precinct, Diriyah Square, that will feature more than 400 luxury brands, the 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and nine museums, including the Misk Heritage Museum and Asaan, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, as well as Diriyah Art Futures, built for the Ministry of Culture.

Diriyah Company presents a wide range of investment opportunities across real estate, mixed-use developments, retail, office spaces, and cultural projects. Looking ahead, Diriyah is set to play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's economic growth by creating approximately 180,000 jobs, contributing over $18.6 billion to the national economy, and aiming to attract an estimated 50 million annual visits in the years to come. About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, 'The City of Earth', while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.