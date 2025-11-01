Malaysia's BNM Launches 3-Year Strategic Asset Tokenization Plan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Malaysian financial authorities are making significant strides towards integrating blockchain technology into their regulatory framework. The central bank has announced a comprehensive three-year plan to explore asset tokenization and strengthen its position in the evolving digital economy. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and CBDC, positioning Malaysia among leading Asian countries in fintech innovation and crypto regulation.



Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) unveils a three-year roadmap to advance asset tokenization and blockchain integration.

The initiative includes proof-of-concept projects and industry collaboration through the Asset Tokenization Industry Working Group (IWG).

Focus areas include tokenized deposits, stablecoins, CBDC, and use cases like supply chain finance and Islamic finance automation.

Malaysia aims to join other regional regulators by piloting tokenization projects to modernize its financial infrastructure. Proposed faster crypto listings with built-in security audits and compliance standards are part of Malaysia's evolving crypto regulatory landscape.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the country's central bank, has announced a strategic initiative set to transform its financial landscape through the exploration of blockchain technology and asset tokenization. Over the next three years, BNM plans to implement proof-of-concept (POC) and live pilot projects via its Digital Asset Innovation Hub (DAIH), established earlier this year. The move aims to bolster Malaysia's capabilities in digital finance, aligning with regional trends toward blockchain-enabled financial services.

A cornerstone of this initiative is the formation of the Asset Tokenization Industry Working Group (IWG), co-led by BNM and the Securities Commission (SC). This group will oversee industry-wide exploration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and identify regulatory and legal challenges for tokenization projects. The focus is initially on practical use cases demonstrating tangible economic benefits.

Tokenized assets, stablecoins, CBDC: A strategic focus

The central bank emphasized that its tokenization efforts will concentrate on real-world assets rather than cryptocurrencies themselves. Prominent use cases include supply chain financing to enhance access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tokenized liquidity management to enable faster settlement, and applications in Islamic finance that can facilitate Shariah-compliant transactions automatically. Additional areas of interest encompass programmable payments, green finance initiatives, and seamless cross-border trade settlements available around the clock.

BNM also intends to investigate the role of MYR-denominated tokenized deposits and stablecoins in maintaining monetary stability while improving the efficiency of digital settlements. The integration of wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be a further line of exploration, aimed at bolstering monetary infrastructure through secure digital assets.

Guiding principles for selecting use cases. Source: BNM

Through this roadmap, Malaysia aspires to join other Asian financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong in pioneering asset tokenization projects that aim to modernize financial infrastructure and foster innovation. The industry is encouraged to submit feedback on the discussion paper until March 1, 2026, signaling a transparent and collaborative approach to developing its crypto ecosystem.

Streamlined crypto listing procedures

In a move to accelerate the adoption and trading of digital assets, Malaysia's Securities Commission proposed a framework in July that would permit approved exchanges to list certain cryptocurrencies without requiring prior regulatory approval. The condition is that these assets have undergone comprehensive security audits and have been actively traded for at least one year on platforms compliant with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This adjustment aims to foster a more dynamic and secure trading environment for crypto investors in Malaysia.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.