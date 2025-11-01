Flick Will 'Protect' Barca Teen Star Yamal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Saturday he will "protect" teenage star Lamine Yamal after recent criticism.

The 18-year-old winger struggled in the Clasico last weekend as champions Barca fell to a defeat that left them five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Yamal was also in the spotlight for comments before the game insinuating Madrid "steal (and) complain" which riled Los Blancos fans and a big part of the Spanish media.

"We speak with him... we are very honest together, he with me and I with him and this is the best way," Flick told a news conference ahead of Barca's match against Elche on Sunday in La Liga.

"I will always protect him and support him. He's a fantastic player, fantastic guy, he's very young and we will go on this way."

Yamal has been struggling with a groin injury for a few weeks and although he started the Clasico, he put in a subdued performance and still seems affected by the issue.

"Lamine is good. I just spoke with him and he's doing good," continued Flick.

"Of course he has some days where he feels some pain but now he really works hard, he improve a lot about these things. He's on a good evolution so this is what we can say."

The German coach said Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo were available again after injury, while Barca are still without Pedri Gonzalez, Gavi and Joan Garcia among others.

Flick explained veteran striker Lewandowski and playmaker Olmo's returns had helped raise the quality in training.

"What I can see now with Dani and also with Lewy back, the last two training (sessions) were very good," added Flick.

"It's not just that they increase the level and quality, but that the others are increasing their level, also the young players. It's nice to see and hopefully we can show it tomorrow."

The Catlans host Elche at the Olympic Stadium, with the promoted side coached by Eder Sarabia, who was a former Barca assistant coach under Quique Setien.

Elche are in mid-table after a strong start to the season, having suffered only two defeats, and Flick said they play "fantastic football".