Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade Meets Pope Leo XIV At Vatican

2025-11-01 09:04:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, met with Pope Leo XIV, head of the Roman Catholic Church, during his visit to the Vatican, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place following the general audience at St. Peter's Square.

During the conversation, Sheikhulislam Pashazade conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Pope. He also highlighted the significance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's activities in the Vatican over recent years and informed Pope Leo about the construction of a second Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

Pashazade noted that it would be a great honor to welcome Pope Leo XIV in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that such a visit would allow the Pontiff to witness firsthand the country's religious harmony, strong state–religion relations, and vibrant multicultural environment.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his interest in visiting Azerbaijan, noting that he would seek to arrange it in line with his schedule.

AzerNews

