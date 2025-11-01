AED 4.7-BILLION MOHAMMED BIN RASHID ENDOWMENT DISTRICT PROJECT ENDORSED BY HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2025: At a special, high-level event in Dubai, attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District model, showcasing design features for the various healthcare, educational, residential and cultural components of the 2-milllion square feet master-development in the heart of the Dubai Academic City.

Speaking after the event, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, said:“Back in February this year, shortly after I lost my daughter Farishta Azizi to cancer, I announced my intention to build a complex in Dubai that would include a specialized cancer hospital, a medical college and various other facilities. I am proud that the project has moved from being an idea only a few months ago to a full-fledged design today, ready for construction. We are proud to be part of this pioneering endowment project that bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are committed to social responsibility and keen to support the humanitarian programs and projects implemented by MBRGI.”

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District reflects the humanitarian mission and spirit of generosity and solidarity that define the UAE. We consider this project a milestone in the history of charitable work in the UAE and a model for leveraging real estate investments to serve noble humanitarian goals. This is especially true since its investment returns will be allocated to ensuring a steady flow of support for the healthcare and education sectors worldwide, both closely tied to people's most basic needs”, he continued.

His Highness reviewed and endorsed the Farishta Azizi masterplan – a key component within the newly launched district. His Highness's approval marks a significant step in realizing a visionary urban development rooted in the UAE's enduring commitment to endowments, humanitarian values, and sustainable growth.

At the heart of the district lies the Farishta Azizi Hospital, a state-of-the-art 90,000-patient medical institution designed to advance healthcare and research through its adjacent Farishta Azizi Medical School. Also integrated will be the Farishta Azizi British and American Schools serving over 5,000 students, as well as a vibrant non-profit residential community comprising nearly 2,000 units, the rental income of which will be used exclusively to fund the operations of the hospital and schools. Moreover, the development will feature a mosque accommodating more than 1,700 worshippers, and a network of landscaped boulevards and retail promenades that promote wellbeing, learning, and connection.

Reinforcing Dubai's position as a beacon of philanthropy and sustainable urbanism, the district's design integrates medical, academic, residential, and religious components within one cohesive environment, embodying the vision of a city where innovation serves humanity. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Endowment District will be a living embodiment of His Highness' vision and a place where communities thrive, knowledge flourishes, and every element serves a greater cause.

Azizi Group's contribution to this landmark initiative follows a long-standing commitment to social responsibility and national development, with the company supporting numerous charitable causes aligned with the UAE's humanitarian agenda, as well as in regions beyond.

About Azizi Group:

Azizi Group is a private business conglomerate headquartered in Dubai with interests across real estate, energy, hospitality, banking, and trading. It includes several specialized entities, including Azizi Developments - the UAE's most prominent private developer, as well as other sector-focused businesses operating both regionally and internationally.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.