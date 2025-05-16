Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Islamabad Says Pakistan And India Agree Ceasefire Until Sunday

Islamabad Says Pakistan And India Agree Ceasefire Until Sunday


2025-05-16 08:02:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the country's military had agreed to extend a ceasefire with India until Sunday during a phone call between the two armies on Thursday.

He told parliament that both sides had "military to military communications" on Wednesday and Thursday and "today we had a conversation and it is a ceasefire until May 18".

MENAFN16052025000063011010ID1109558043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search