Who Are The Dgmos? Key Players In India-Pakistan Ceasefire Decision

MENAFN - Live Mint) India and Pakistan on Saturday decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from today, Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on 10 May. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri .

The decision comes after contact had been established between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to arrive at a ceasefire arrangement.

Who are the DGMOs?

DGMOs are senior officials of Indian Army, usually of the rank of Lieutenant General, responsible for overseeing all military operations in India and along its borders.

The DGMO typically operates at the strategic and operational levels within the military hierarchy and report to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

The current DGMO of the Indian Army is Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai who assumed the position on October 25, 2024. Pakistan DGMO is Major General Kashif Abdullah.

What is the role of DGMO?

The DGMO position is integral to India's defense strategy, especially during periods of escalated tension. The officer is in direct communication with counterparts in other nations to manage and de-escalate potential conflicts, like in the case of India-Pakistan tensions since 22 April Pahalgam attack.

The DGMO also formulates strategies and plans for military operations, including combat, counter-insurgency, and peacekeeping missions.

The DGMO alos acts as a liaison between different branches of the armed forces (army, navy, air force) and other agencies for joint operations . He coordinates with intelligence agencies to integrate actionable intelligence into operational plans.

In India, the DGMO manages sensitive border issues, including ceasefire agreements and cross-border tensions.

Here is a break-up of DGMO roles?

-Plan and oversee military operations, including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism measures.

-Maintain operational readiness of the Indian armed forces.

-Coordinate with other defense wings and ministries.

-Conduct weekly hotline talks with the Pakistani DGMO to maintain communication, especially during times of escalated tension.

-Provide operational updates to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Ministry of Defence.

The DGMO is supposed to be a military-to-military contact point . The idea is to build a degree of professional trust, during escalated situations.

DGMO-level talks during peacetime serve asfirst step for communication.

In situations of escalated tensions, it is the DGMOs who initiate communication to prevent escalation, clarify intentions, or address immediate concerns of both the countries. The DGMOs are aware of military activities of their respective countries and hence in a good position to address operational understandings, ceasefires and violations.

In case of India-Pakistan tensions , DGMOs often have pre-existing mechanisms like hotlines or regular talks to manage tensions on the borders. DGMOs usually address technical issues including troop movements, artillery fire.

DGMO reports to army chief and have access to top government leadership. They have quick access to critical information and cane take decisions quickly.