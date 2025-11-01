Post Office NSC Scheme: Invest Rs 10 Lakh, Earn Rs 4 Lakh+ In 5 Years

It's often said that you should invest your hard-earned money carefully. The National Savings Certificate is one scheme that offers profits without any investment risk. Let's find out the full details of this scheme offered by the Post Office.

Banks recently cut FD rates to 6-7%. For those wanting a safe, government-backed scheme with good returns, the Post Office National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a great choice.

Launched in 1989, NSC is a low-risk scheme. Invest from Rs 1000 with no upper limit.* Maturity: 5 years* Interest: 7.7% (compounded)* Tax benefit: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh u/s 80C.

If you invest Rs 10 lakh in a Post Office NSC, with 7.7% compounding interest, you'll get Rs 14,48,987 after five years. That's Rs 4,48,987 in interest, more than banks offer.

* Government Guarantee: Your investment is completely safe.* Tax Exemption: Get tax benefits under Section 80C.* Fixed Returns: Not affected by market changes.* Low Entry: Start with just Rs 1000.

The certificate matures after 5 years and cannot be extended. However, you can buy a new NSC. Certificates are available in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 5000, and Rs 10,000.