Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP For 'Protecting Criminals' In Bihar Polls

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP-NDA of "protecting criminals" and questioned the Election Commission's silence, days after a man was shot dead during clashes in Bihar's Mokama as campaigning for the Bihar Assembly polls gained momentum.

Referring to the Mokama murder case, Yadav said, "Murders are taking place in broad daylight, names are there in FIRs, but still the accused passes by the police station and campaigns, he is roaming around with a convoy of 40 people carrying guns and ammunition. A murder has taken place, but no action has been taken against even a single person."

Yadav slams Election Commission's inaction

Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, also alleged that cash was being distributed ahead of polling for assembly elections and criticised the Election Commission for its "inaction". "Where is the Election Commission? Has the Election Commission died? Is the Election Commission's law only for opposition people? Not for those in power?... There is no law; criminals are out of control, and people in power are protecting them. During elections, 10-10 thousand rupees are being distributed, but the Election Commission is not taking any action... The people of Bihar are watching that this time they will uproot and throw the BJP-NDA out of power in the elections," he said.

Mokama murder case details

On October 30, the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

Political context of Mokama

Mokama, known for its long association with influential and controversial "strongmen" in Bihar politics, such as Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh, has once again drawn attention following the murder. The constituency, which votes in the first phase on November 6, is set for a high-stakes contest in the 2025 polls. The JD(U) has fielded Anant Singh, while the RJD has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates belong to the Bhumihaar community, setting up a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet significant constituencies.

Bihar poll schedule

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while bye-elections to eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)