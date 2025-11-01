Tatakai Raises $7M In Angel Round To Accelerate Open-World Web3 Game Vision

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Tatakai, an emerging open-world Web3 card-RPG, today announced the closing of aled by a blue-chip roster of investors including. The funding will enable the project's next major phase of development, content expansion, and community growth.







A bold vision backed by top-tier support

Tatakai positions itself as a“precision-built, player-first” blockchain game that blends open-world exploration, NFT-driven assets, and strategic turn-based combat.

Recent milestones include:



The public reveal of its anime-style open-world aesthetic and multi-hero squad mechanics on X/Twitter, generating meaningful community buzz.

A steady rollout of system teasers (e.g. its AMM-friendly asset layer, NFT upgrades, and AI-driven content) that suggest a modular, composable economy. Behind the scenes, expansion of the dev pipeline and technical architecture work around token integration and smart contract infrastructure.

With this injection of capital, Tatakai's roadmap calls for:



Accelerated development of core gameplay systems

Integration of blockchain/NFT infrastructure and stress testing

Community initiatives including early access, playtests, and governance previews Marketing, partnerships, and developer hiring to scale the team and reach

Investor confidence grounded in conviction

The participation of heavyweights such as Tencent and Immutable not only lends deep industry credibility but also underscores belief in Tatakai's hybrid vision between Web2-level production values and Web3-native mechanics. Other backers, including YGG and Metis, bring strategic alignment in gaming, guild networks, and blockchain infrastructure.

In a joint statement, lead backers expressed confidence in Tatakai's capacity to push beyond speculative mechanics and deliver meaningful gameplay anchored in player ownership.

About Tatakai

Tatakai is a Web3 open-world card RPG featuring upgradable NFTs and an AMM-friendly asset system, where players can explore a thrilling world of AI-driven content. It blends anime-inspired visuals, turn-based squad combat, and NFT-enhanced assets. Built around modular mechanics and composable economies, it aims to deliver an immersive experience where players truly own their in-game items.

Website: tatakai