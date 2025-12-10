Russia Loses 1,010 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,404 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,692 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 34,969 (+25) artillery systems, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 1,253 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,058 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 431 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 89,066 (+177) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 69,350 (+107) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,019 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment