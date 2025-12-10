Russia Loses 1,010 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,404 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,692 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 34,969 (+25) artillery systems, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 1,253 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,058 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 431 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 89,066 (+177) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 69,350 (+107) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,019 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.