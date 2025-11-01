403
Tesla Recalls Over 6,000 Cybertrucks
(MENAFN) US electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla is initiating a recall of 6,197 Cybertrucks in the United States over fears that an optional off-road light bar could come loose while driving, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall concerns 2024 model-year vehicles produced between Nov. 13, 2023, and Nov. 5, 2024, which had the optional accessory installed by service personnel, the Monday-dated report explained.
The problem arises from service technicians accidentally using the wrong surface primer to secure the light bar to the windshield, potentially leading to partial detachment.
The report cautions, "If the service installed optional off-road light bar accessory separates while the vehicle is in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of a collision."
Affected drivers might hear unusual sounds from the cabin, notice a gap between the windshield and light bar, or feel the light bar is loose when touched.
Tesla plans to examine the vehicles and either reinforce the light bar with a mechanical fixture or replace any damaged components free of charge.
Dealer notifications started Thursday, with owner notifications for the remedy scheduled for Dec. 26.
