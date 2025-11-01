Threat Of Another Flood Looms Large In North Bengal With Rivers Overflowing Following Incessant Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) The threat of another flood looms large in north Bengal, following incessant rain for the last two days due to the after-effects of Cyclone Montha, causing the water level of the rivers to start to rise above the danger level, triggering panic among the people of a fresh flood and landslides in the hill districts.

According to reports, the under-construction dam on the Shisamara River was breached by the water from Bhutan, flooding various areas of Shalkumar 1 and Shalkumar 2 gram panchayats. About 200 people have left their homes in the area and have taken shelter in the local Lalturam High School. The local gram panchayat has made arrangements for their accommodation and food.

Subhash Roy, head of Shalkumar 1 Gram Panchayat, told media persons: "The dam on the Shisamara River, where it was built on an emergency basis, has broken and water has entered various areas, including Notun Para and Munshipara in Shalkumar. We have rescued 200 to 250 families and brought them to the local Notun Para Lalturam High School. Efforts are being made to rescue livestock and other materials from the house. If the water level rises further, the situation will become serious."

State Disaster Management Department personnel have been deployed in Shalkumar. The district council is also monitoring the situation. Officials are using loudspeakers to evacuate people from low-lying areas. It is worth mentioning that the worst damage was done to Shalkumar 1 and Shalkumar 2 gram panchayat areas of Alipurduar district in the disaster of October 5, when massive flooding and landslides were reported from north Bengal following overnight torrential rain.

Meanwhile, the approach road of Birpara Gerganda Bridge on Asian Highway- 48 in Birpara has also collapsed. As a result, there has been traffic congestion on the way from Northeast India and Bhutan to Siliguri in West Bengal.

According to the Met Department, Jalpaiguri district received about 170 mm of rain since Friday. As a result, water is being released from the Teesta barrage. The residents of the Teestapar area are in panic. However, the Irrigation Department personnel are monitoring the situation all the time. Along with Jalpaiguri, it is also raining in the Darjeeling district. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts later in the day. Light to moderate rain will continue in North Bengal on Sunday as well. The weather is likely to change from Monday onwards.