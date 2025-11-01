403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia emphasizes US alliance is stronger than ever
(MENAFN) Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles on Saturday emphasized that the country’s alliance with the United States has never been stronger or more relevant.
Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian defense chiefs summit, Marles told visiting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, “I would say that our alliance has never been as relevant as it is today, and it's never been better.”
Marles stressed the importance of a strong American presence in the region, saying, “It really matters to Australia to see a strong American presence in this part of the world, and you are definitely providing that, because what we do together is uphold the rules-based order.” He added that discussions included the US military’s posture in Australia, reflecting “the deep way in which our defense forces are embedded.”
Hegseth, for his part, underscored the enduring relationship, stating, “Everyone understands the deep ties that have been and continue to be between the US and Australia.” He further noted, “Peace through strength means working with our best and closest allies, and Australia has long been one of them.”
Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian defense chiefs summit, Marles told visiting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, “I would say that our alliance has never been as relevant as it is today, and it's never been better.”
Marles stressed the importance of a strong American presence in the region, saying, “It really matters to Australia to see a strong American presence in this part of the world, and you are definitely providing that, because what we do together is uphold the rules-based order.” He added that discussions included the US military’s posture in Australia, reflecting “the deep way in which our defense forces are embedded.”
Hegseth, for his part, underscored the enduring relationship, stating, “Everyone understands the deep ties that have been and continue to be between the US and Australia.” He further noted, “Peace through strength means working with our best and closest allies, and Australia has long been one of them.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment