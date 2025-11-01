Bihar Election Violence: RK Singh Urges EC Action After Mokama Murder

RK Singh Slams EC, Administration Over Violence

Reacting to the recent violence in Mokama, Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, terming the incident a "failure" of both the poll body and local administration.

Speaking on the matter, RK Singh said, "The Election Commission must ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. This is a failure of both the Election Commission and the district administration. It is deeply concerning and unacceptable during the election period." He further added, "The presence of large convoys of armed vehicles blatantly violates the code and mocks the democratic process... Strict action should be taken against those responsible, including local officials and influential candidates, to curb such practices and uphold law and order..."

Two SHOs Suspended After Supporter's Murder

Meanwhile, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case. On October 30, Dularchand Yadav was killed during a firing between two groups while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Incident

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the political sphere. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav stated that violence has no place in democracy and questioned the administration and the Election Commission for their inaction.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor also condemned the incident, calling it a reflection of the state's deteriorating law and order. "He isn't officially a member of Jan Suraaj. He was supporting Piyush Ji, the official Jan Suraaj candidate. This shows that 'jungle-raj' that people have always talked of. Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of someone is the responsibility of the administration and those responsible for law and order, and it's their failure," Kishor told ANI.

Mokama, known for its history of "bahubali" politics, will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)